CAIRO, IL — Friday marks the grand opening for the Rise Community Market.
The community had been in a food desert — or without a local grocery store — for 7 years. Their previous grocery store, Wonder Market, closed back in 2015.
Rise Community Market is a co-op model store, and will be supplying that community with healthy and nutritious food.
Those who buy memberships with the market can provide input on how the store works. They will be able to make big decisions about the store and elect a Board of Directors. For everyone who buys memberships on opening day, they are $50. After that, they will be $100.
The new market accepts EBT, Debit, Credit and cash. Being a member is not required to shop there.
The ribbon cutting took place at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The Rise Community Market is located at 3010 Sycamore Street in Cairo, Illinois.