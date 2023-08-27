CAIRO, IL — The Rise Community Market is off to a successful start after making $164,000 since June 16, the market's opening day. 

RISE COMMUNITY UPDATE 7 CS.jpg

Before the market opened, Cairo was a food desert, which is a city area where it is difficult to find fresh food such as produce. They'd been without a grocery store for eight years.

RISE COMMUNITY UPDATE 1 CS.jpg

"They would either have to go outta town to either a Walmart or Kroger or other stores around or they would just go to the Dollar Generals and get canned goods," said Assistant Store Manager Paul Kania. This often meant traveling 30 minutes away.

RISE COMMUNITY PHOTO.jpg

The Rise Community Market serves 150 to 200 people a day. They sell produce, meat, and grocery items, and there's even a deli for those who are looking to grab a meal.

"We're promoting healthy and nutritional habits now by having fresh meats, fresh produce, fresh vegetables, available for people to purchase," said Kania.

According to the stores' sales, they're getting the job done.

RISE COMMUNITY UPDATE 6 CS.jpg

Since June 16, they've sold:

  • $17,000 in Produce
  • $26,000 in Meats
  • $68,000 in Grocery
  • $20,000 in Dairy
  • $21,000 in Total Deli

Not only do the markets' sales keep the community healthy, but they also help its economy.

"It keeps the spending in the community as well," said Kania.

They've also provided 20 jobs for individuals living in and around Cairo.

RISE COMMUNITY UPDATE 4 CS.jpg

"Being able to bring jobs to this community that has really been lacking in any businesses, you know, is a great accomplishment," said Kania.

It's not only those who live in Cairo who are benefiting from the market. Some, like David Elliott, are from outside of town and are still stopping by the market to check out what's available. 

"It's convenient. It's close by... I'm looking at things I'm gonna be taking back to the hotel room, so I ain't gotta go anywhere tonight," said Elliott.
RISE COMMUNITY UPDATE 2 CS.jpg
For those who didn't have transportation before, the market has opened up new doors.
 
"People can just walk up here. It's only a couple blocks either way in town where people live, and they can just come and get what they want whenever they want it," said Kania. 
 
The market is now working on growing and spreading the word. 