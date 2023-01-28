CAIRO, IL- Bring fresh food back to Cairo, it's the simple goal behind opening the new Rise Community Market. Volunteers worked to help clean and work on the space Saturday afternoon. Janice Russell and Connie Williams, longtime Cairo residents, were two of the people volunteering their time. The two hope it begins to change people's perspective about Cairo as a community.
"Even with someone comes with the negativity of Cairo, just redirect it to a positive aspect," Russell said.
"We're hoping that people that drive through will stop, and also people from the surrounding areas because it is not just for Cairo, we all need it," Williams added.
For Rise Community Market board members Gabrielle Harris and Steven Tarver, the new market will bring a necessity that's been long missed in the community.
"A grocery store is essential. When you start talking about healthy eating, when you start talking about fresh food, meat, those are things that are essential for any community," Harris said. " So that's one of the foundations that you've got to have when you have a community even if it's more than 1,500 people."
It's also the start of getting Cairo back on track and reaching the heights it saw in years past.
"This is the seed for our restoration," Tarver said. "So, as this grows also it will spread and hopefully we'll be back to where we have the necessities in our town."