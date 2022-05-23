MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Nationwide, more pet owners are surrendering pets because of the rising cost of living. It’s a sad situation impacting people in the Local 6 area as well. The McCracken County Humane Society says it’s currently over capacity.
Right now, the humane society has 144 animals in its care. It’s had as many as 162 before. Executive Director Traci Phelps says these numbers are some of the highest ever for the shelter.
"Currently, we have 76 dogs and 68 cats," says Phelps. "Over 100 of those are currently adoptable. We love them and we want them to go to good homes. The staff is working really hard."
Kyra Freeborn is a kennel attendant. She says it's heartbreaking to see so many homeless pets, but she says she’s thankful they somehow find their way to the shelter.
"These two," she says, pointing to two cats called Thelma and Louise, "They came through animal control in a box with 12 other kittens."
That’s just one case among a dozen strays, 46 animal surrenders, eight adoptions, and another 16 dogs and cats from animal control that have come in since May 1.
“Money is a huge issue," says Phelps. "People have a lot of reasons for animal surrender. I hear everything from they just can't take care of it anymore or it's an unwanted litter or the health of the owner sometimes plays a role. Maybe they've had the animal for five or six years and they just can't do it anymore."
Phelps says the situations are tough, and the animals are not finding homes fast enough.
They have several dogs that have been at the shelter for more than a year. One is appropriately named Patience.
Phelps says they are calling on anyone in the community who can afford a pet to adopt or foster.
"It takes a village, and we need to have the community's support. We depend on it. The dogs and cats depend on it," says Phelps.
"It would mean a lifetime to them," says Freeborn.
The McCracken County Humane Society does not euthanize animals to create more space.
The folks there are happy to help introduce families to pets the humane society has listed for adoption on its website. The humane society also needs donations and volunteers.
For more information, visit the McCracken County Humane Society Inc. Facebook page or mccrackenhumane.org.