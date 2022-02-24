MARION, KY — Rising floodwaters along the Ohio River are likely to cause the temporary closure of the Cave-in-Rock Ferry starting Friday afternoon or early Saturday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns.
The ferry connects Illinois Route 1 in Cave-in-Rock to Kentucky 91 in Marion across the Ohio River.
KYTC says the ferry usually has to halt service when the river reaches roughly 41 feet on the Shawneetown gauge. The cabinet says the river is expected to reach 40.4 feet by 6 p.m., and rise to 41 feet by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Floodwaters are expected to continue rising, reaching 42.9 feet next Monday, and stay in that range until March 5.