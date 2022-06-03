WEST KENTUCKY — Prices of just about everything from gas to groceries are going up, and experts say inflation hasn't yet reached its peak.
That means many consumers are making tough choices when it comes to spending.
Families tell Local 6 they are making it work literally one penny at a time, shopping for the absolute cheapest gas and food.
"I say to myself ‘I work all the time,’" says Blake Owen. "I love my family. That is why I work like I do."
He and his wife Kristen have four children to provide for, and money is tight. Even before the height of the recent financial storm, the couple lost their Mayfield home to the Dec. 10 tornado.
Now, Blake drives an hour back and forth from Carlisle County to work. He is a manager at a Wendy's. Their baby, Ashton, also has to go back and forth to Nashville for doctor's appointments. Blake says the price he pays for gas alone is staggering, and then there's feeding his growing family.
"All the extra money I get goes in the gas tank," says Owen. "It doesn't matter how much it costs, I still have to buy the gas."
We went to Financial Advisor Zach Smith with Baird Private Wealth Management for real-world advice for families like the Owens. His number one tip is to create a budget.
"I think having it written down where you can go down line by line and see all the things your spending money on is so important," says Smith.
Smith says he's surprised many families do not have a budget.
"If you don't know where it's going and where you are spending, it's really hard to save any money," he says.
Smith also says cutting out little things like spending money on lattes and eating out can go a long way.
"There are also all kinds of different streaming TV services. Usually people have multiple. But everyone is not always using them. That's usually a good area, or some kind of subscription service like the gym you can pause," says Smith.
Blake says cutting out little things like sodas or trips to the lake has helped his family. He says he's also not afraid to ask for help.
"We get food stamps now," says Blake. "That helps a lot. We also accept help from churches and the Salvation Army. We are thankful for it. It helps a lot."
They say they have cut out the small stuff, but they aren't sweating it.
"There's no sense in stressing over something we can't control," Kristen says about high gas prices and the rising cost of living.
"It's stressful, but we're still a happy family," says Blake. "God's got this."
In the meantime, Smith says he realizes money can make people emotional. He wants people to know you can make big strides with small changes.
"A lot of times people will think 'I need to just think of one large area -- one thing that I can just let go of,' and that's a painful thing for people," says Smith. "That is a painful thing to do, and that's a painful conversation to have. So, you can actually find a few small things that you can kind of group together and cut those out, and it's not as painful, and it can still lead to big changes for you and your financial health."
Smith also says while the economy looks to give us a rough ride for a bit longer, this won't last forever. Save where you can and plan for the future.
"Now is the time if you can save. Even if it's small, you should do it and maybe the stress as big in the future," says Smith. He also recommends resisting the urge to run up credit card debt. He says any dent you can make in debt will help in the long run.
According to a recent report by market research firm NPD group, more than 8 in 10 consumers are planning to reduce product spending in the next three to six months.
Stores like Walmart, Dollar General and Target report shoppers are spending less on nonessential purchases, buying only what they need.