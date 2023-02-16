PADUCAH — Finding an affordable place to lay your head at night is increasingly difficult these days. The availability of affordable housing continues to be a problem locally and across the country.
Census data shows the median gross rent from 2017 to 2021 was $777 in McCracken County, Kentucky, and $738 in Paducah.
However, real estate websites show the median rent rose in 2022. Tenants say rent hikes make it even tougher to find a place to live.
A simple white house in Paducah that will soon be a home to a local renter. Kameron Roberts recently found this rental and will move into it next week.
"It's kind of put people in a bind as far as having to choose between, you know, buying a house that's not worth the money, because the markets so high or settling on renting somewhere for the time being," Roberts says.
Right now, prices for rentals have increased by $200 compared to last year, according to Zillow. The site says the median rent is $1,250 and there are about 19 available rentals in Paducah. That's for all bedroom and all property types in the city.
A Pew Research Center survey in October of 2021 showed that 49% of Americans say that accessible affordable housing is hard to come by and is a major problem nationwide. Roberts says while he can't speak on behalf of all Americans, he says that his experience shows that, too.
Roberts found his place through an in-person search. He said while he was looking, he didn't find many options online.
"There's a place that just came up for rent on my road," Roberts says. "He said you might stop in and ask about it, so I stopped in and I got some information and talked to them, and it ended up working out just for me. But as far as finding anything online, this one just happened to be word of mouth."
Roberts says when looking for a place to rent, it's important to do your research.
He says make sure you consider all your options and don't rush into any opportunity.
"Any kind of information you can find out about the place, ask that for sure," Roberts says. "You know, if you do go look at something, just try to take into consideration who might be living around you above below you, left or right."
According to Zillow, rent in Paducah is 40% lower than the national median for rent, which is $2,100.
We also reached out the Purchase Area Development District, Greater Paducah Economic Development and Murray State University about this story.
They said they were unable to provide specific data about rentals in the area.