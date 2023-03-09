PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry closed Thursday morning due to rising waters on the Mississippi River.
According to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the river gauge at Cairo was 42.21 feet at 7 a.m., putting floodwaters at the top of the ferry landings.
The cabinet estimates the floodwaters will remain at high levels through Sunday. As a result, the ferry expects to remain closed for several days. Additional rainfall upstream could cause the ferry to remain closed for longer, the release explains.
