PADUCAH -- They say social media can bring people together. But it's not often that those people also work together to achieve a goal. This is the story of how one woman's discovery went viral, inspired thousands, and now finds its home in Paducah.
Shannon Downey is a Chicago artist and activist. In September, she went to the home of Rita Smith in Mount Prospect, Illinois, for an estate sale. Rita had passed away the month before at age 99.
While Downey was there, she bought an embroidered map that Rita had made, featuring the United States that is bordered by all the state flowers. Downey then went upstairs and found a box of fabric. Turns out, it was a quilting project that Smith had started, but never finished.
"When I found this one, I realized it was massive and would take the rest of my life to do by myself," said Downey. "But I bought it because I knew it had to be done."
Downey said she wanted to finish Rita's Quilt so Rita can "rest in craft peace." So Downey posted on her Instagram page asking if anyone wanted to help her complete Rita's project.
"I'm wondering if we can crowd stitch/ crowd finish this project for Rita?! Like if I mail you a square will you stitch it and send it back to me and then I will host a quilting bee to finish the thing?," Downey typed.
Within a day, more than 1,000 people offered to help.
"The response was rapid and overwhelming," said Downey.
Using a spreadsheet, Downey eventually recruited about 150 people from 34 states and Canada to help make Rita's Quilt. Some made the hexagons of individual states - each featuring the state border, the state bird and the state flower. Others made the stars that bordered the quilt. Downey ultimately decided to make Rita's embroidered map the center of the quilt because it was about the same size as the one in Rita's quilt pattern.
"Each step just got more and more exciting," Downey said.
In December, Downey hosted a quilting bee in Chicago, where the state and star hexagons that everyone made were pieced together to form Rita's Quilt.
On Saturday, Rita's Quilt was unveiled to the public at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah. In addition to Downey, dozens of people who helped make the quilt attended the ceremony.
"I think that art in this case is what is our common language. So that's what has brought us all together," said Chez Knox Kirk, from Birmingham, who made the Alabama hexagon for the quilt.
For Downey, it means Rita can now rest easy.
"It is a gift. And I don't take that lightly," said Downey.
And for everyone involved, it means new friendships for the rest of their lives.
"Most memorable part is actually getting to meet the other women that I crafted with," said Kim Haegel, of Rochester, New York, who made one of the stars. "To get to hug them and find out where they're from and hear their story."
"We are forever connected," Downey added.
To celebrate that connection, many of the ladies got matching tattoos.
Rita's Quilt will be displayed at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah through May 19. It has received nationwide attention, including coverage from BBC, CNN, and the Kelly Clarkson Show.