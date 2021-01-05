Rittenhouse pleads not guilty 1/5/21

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI (WTMJ, NBC News) — An Illinois teen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting two men and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse entered his plea during a hearing via teleconference. The 18 year old is facing multiple charges, including intentional homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse left his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an assault-style rifle.

He traveled to Kenosha after hearing about a call to protect businesses following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded a third man during protests. Rittenhouse has claimed he fired in self-defense.

Also on Tuesday, Prosecutors declined to file charges against the police officer who shot Blake seven times in the back. Click here for more details on that decision

