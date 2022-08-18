PADUCAH — River City Mission, a faith-based organization, is all about giving shelter to the homeless and food to the hungry. But that mission costs money.
In an effort help cover those costs, RCM is hosting its summer yard sale for the 15th year in a row.
The organization currently has 30 people housed in its shelter. That's about half capacity.
With utility costs and feeding tenants three meals a day, those numbers still add up. “I'd like to get 10,000, which is not unusual for us. We need the money,” RCM Chairwoman Shirley Barlow says.
It’s a lofty goal, but RCM is expecting to reach through the summer yard sale.
Barlow says it sounds like a lot, but the money will go as quickly as it reaches their hands. “Purchasing food, taking care of all of the property, as far as the buildings, utilities, gas expenses, taking the guys back and forth to work and running and doing the pickups,” says Barlow.
Inflation isn't helping. The higher cost of living means there's been a sharp increase in inquiries from men and families.
Because of RCM’s no drug and alcohol policy, the shelter still has vacancies.
“We still could house at least 20 men. We could house five to six families,” Barlow says.
Food expenses make up a large bulk of RCM’s budget.
That’s where higher prices have impacted the organization the most.
“It's been terrible, but we have been blessed. I don't know if you are aware of the group Mercy Chefs. They don't bring every meal, but they bring at least two meals a day, so that has definitely helped us,” says Barlow.
With food costs posing less of a concern, Barlow hopes the funds raised from this week's yard sale will help RCM continue to provide free shelter and food for those in need.
Barlow says they're adding new inventory to the sale every day.
All items have been donated by the community.
That way RCM is able to put 100% of the profits toward their expenses.
The yard sale will continue through Saturday in Floral Hall at Carson Park in Paducah. They're open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.