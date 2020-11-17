MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- One provides shelter for the homeless. The other offers financial, food and clothing assistance for those in need. River City Mission and St. Vincent de Paul are among the nine agencies that will benefit from the 28th annual Groceries for Good.
Groceries for Good is an annual campaign organized by the Paducah Sun in partnership with WPSD Local 6 that collects food for local nonprofits. In previous years, Groceries for Good was a one-day event, held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, in which people visited participating grocery stores and were given bags which they filled with food they'd like to donate.
Organizers then brought the donations to Paducah Tilghman High School, where hundreds of students sorted the food before they get distributed to the the agencies.
But because of the pandemic, there won't be any volunteers for this year's Groceries for Good. As a result, only monetary donations are being collected.
River City Mission in McCracken County is one of the agencies that receives the donations. It's a campus that provides shelter for the homeless. Shirley Barlow, board chair of River City Mission, said the campus has a bunkhouse that can house 50 men, as well as several cottages for families and a four-unit apartment building. Barlow said some of the families have children. As of this month, approximately 40 people are staying at the campus.
"We got a couple of couples and they lost their jobs. And because of the pandemic, they could not find anything else to go into, so they're here," said Barlow. "They can stay here for as long as they want to, as long as they are drug and alcohol free and they can abide by the rules. We do have two or three that have been here many years, and they have no desire to be anywhere else. They're happy and they have no family to turn to to go home to. So consequently, they stay with us."
Barlow said if a resident is physically and mentally capable of having a job, the agency encourages the person to get one. But it is not a requirement.
"We have been really receiving a lot of people who are not physical nor mentally able to work. And those, we just take care of them right here. They're here 24 hours a day," Barlow explained.
Those individuals can continue to be cared for, in part because of Groceries for Good.
"It has been a great blessing to us because when you think about feeding people three meals a day, that takes a lot of food," Barlow said. "It takes a lot of cleaning supplies. It takes a lot of bathroom tissue, and you know, all of these things. And this is why this Groceries for Good has been so good. I mean, we would come in with our box truck a complete covering. We would get over a hundred bags. And that has been a real blessing. I hope it will be the same way this year."
St. Vincent de Paul in Paducah is another agency that benefits from this year's Groceries for Good. The organization, which operates a resale store on Cairo Road, provides financial, food and clothing assistance for city and county residents.
Suzanne Warren, conference president of St. Vincent de Paul, said the agency sees about 20 to 25 families a week for food assistance alone.
"We've seen a big demand. We're seeing more new people. I have some waiting in the lobby right now who have not been here before, but they're experiencing difficulties and need a little help," said Warren. "Most of the people we see who are new have been laid off from their work and are having trouble making ends meet. And so they're always so appreciative when they come in for anything we can give them."
With that in mind, Warren said Groceries for Good comes at a good time.
"Groceries for Good has just been a huge blessing for us. During the year, our shelves get really low," said Warren. "Right now, it looks pretty good. But it's the holidays. Not only are we feeding our families, but we have guests come in. They may stay several days. That really depletes their pantry, and they look to us to kind of help them out."
Warren said although this year's Groceries for Good is in a new format, she is optimistic about the turnout.
"It's going to be a little different this year. But it means so much to us," Warren said. "And the new routine may be something we do in the future if it works out really good."
There are three ways to donate to this year's Groceries for Good. People can give online through a portal on PaducahSun.com and WPSDLocal6.com. Just click on 'Groceries for Good' at the top of the homepages.
People can also drop off monetary donations at boxes near the checkout lanes of five participating grocery stores: Kroger at Hannah Plaza, Park Avenue and Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Reidland Food Giant, and Forthman Foods in Kevil. The boxes will accept cash and check donations, which will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m.
Furthermore, checks and money orders can be mailed to Paducah Sun, P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003. Checks should be made out to the Paducah Sun in care of Groceries for Good.
Other agencies that benefit from this year's Groceries for Good include Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited, Martha's Vineyard, Merryman House, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Day Nursery, and The Salvation Army.