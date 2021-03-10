PADUCAH — Starting next month, riverboats will begin making stops in Paducah again.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the cruisers from visiting Paducah over the past year, but the Convention and Visitor's Bureau says they're coming back.
Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. The American Queen Steamboat Company says starting July 1 all guests and crew members will be required to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus before boarding their ships, and guests will have to comply with safety protocols.
Another company, American Cruise Lines, will resume sailing at reduced capacity. American Cruise Lines will require negative COVID-19 tests from all gusts and crew members, and a certified medical officer will be aboard each ship for pre-boarding health screens.
"While in Paducah, passengers will learn about Paducah’s origin and prosperity that are attributed to the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers," the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a news release. "Guests will experience Paducah’s River Discovery Center, National Quilt Museum, as well as shop downtown art galleries and shops and restaurants."
Download the document below to see the 2021 riverboat schedule for the port of Paducah.