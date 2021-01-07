PADUCAH — The vast majority of residents at Rivercrest Place in Paducah were vaccinated Thursday after the assisted-living facility received its first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Rivercrest Executive Director Clint Warf said of the 45 residents, 43 volunteered to receive the vaccine, which arrived Thursday morning from CVS. Two stations were set up at Rivercrest to vaccinate the residents, who were then observed for 15 to 20 minutes for signs of negative reactions. Warf said other than one resident feeling slightly dizzy, likely due to her being hungry at the time, they did not see any adverse effects.
In addition, Warf said Rivercrest staff members and community partners received the vaccine. In all, about 65 people were inoculated.
"I got emotional, and I don't do that. When we found out that we were getting (the vaccine) so early, I got a little teary-eyed, because this has been a very, very, very hard time for us and for so many people," said Warf. "And we don't think 'Woe is me,' but when you see this affect people emotionally and mentally and spiritually, and just in so many ways, that feeds over into your physical health. So, we have struggled so much with the emotional and mental impact of this, that we are seeing a decline in their physical well-being."
Warf, along with his staff and residents, will get a second dose in three weeks. He says the vaccine means "light at the end of the tunnel."
"With all of our residents except for two getting the vaccine, that gives me a lot of hope," Warf added.
One of the residents vaccinated Thursday was Army veteran Warren Hughes. He said he initially was unsure about whether to get the vaccine, but made the decision to do so after talking with one of his daughters.
"I asked her if she wanted me to be vaccinated. And she said, 'Yes, I wish you would,' because she's my contact with the outside world," said Hughes. "I didn't want to risk giving (COVID-19) to her."
Hughes said having served in the Army, he's used to vaccinations, and is optimistic his latest one will help return life to normal.
"Every time you went somewhere new, just some country or something, you had to get three or four shots," said Hughes of his time in the Army. "I mean, I've had shots all my life, and I've never had any reaction or anything bad come from them. So I think it's a wonderful thing, you know, to have some hope."
Another Rivercrest resident vaccinated Thursday was Karen Marvin.
"Wonderful, no change, and the shot itself did not hurt one bit," said Marvin. "I'm optimistic, or I wouldn't have volunteered to get the first shot."
Marvin said choosing to be vaccinated was an easy decision, because she wanted to keep people around her safe.
"In the 1937 flood, I took shots," Marvin said. "So why not take advantage of what's offered?"
Currently, families can visit Rivercrest residents at their windows. Scheduled porch visits are also allowed, but family members and residents must be 6 feet apart, and the visit cannot exceed 20 minutes.
To improve family interactions, Rivercrest has turned an access tunnel into a visitation area that's independent from the rest of the facility. Warf said the space is essentially a sun porch, complete with its own ventilation system, air purifier, heating source and separate entrance. Warf said to be on the safe side, they will open up the visitation area to families next month, after the residents and staff receive their final dose of the vaccine.
Although Gov. Andy Beshear said two-thirds of COVID-19-related deaths come from long-term care facilities, Rivercrest has only had eight cases, including two residents, who have since recovered. Warf attributes the low number to strict building entry and sanitation protocols, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene.