LYON COUNTY, KY — Lee Anne Teague is still trying to cope with everything that's happened this week. Her 94-year-old grandmother, Jean Massamore, tested positive for COVID-19. Massamore lived at the River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County.
"This is the worst kind of process you can go through, because there is so much unknown," says Teague.
After receiving a mistaken false negative report of COVID-19 from River's Bend, Teague and her family were exposed to the virus. Now, she's concerned for the other residents and workers at the facility.
"There are ladies that I am very close to that I see two and three times a week on a regular basis, or talk to you know, that I've learned to love. I am worried about their safety," says Teague.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says that same concern is why he worked to find tests to have residents and workers tested.
"We felt like not only did we need to test anybody that might have any of the slightest of symptoms, but we need to test everybody else that was asymptotic just to make sure we're not spreading it any further and how far it's gotten," says White.
They were able to secure some tests from the state and others from a private company to test nearly all residents and workers in the assisted living wing where Massamore lived. Moving forward, White says everyone at River's Bend will need to take extra precautions.
"Everybody in there is going to have to pretend like they've got it and completely wear the PPE at all times," says White.
A few workers in the assisted living wing did not get tested, because they didn't have enough tests. White says those individuals have been asked to quarantine at home until they can get tested.
