CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY– Clement Road in Crittenden County will be closed at a low water crossing for the next 4-5 days.
On Thursday evening a piece of agricultural equipment crossed the low water crossing at the .42 mile point. The crossing failed under the pressure from the heavy equipment.
According to Crittenden County Judge Executive, Perry Newcom, the crossing failed due to the deterioration of the 4 metal culverts beneath the concrete crossing.
The repair is expected to take several days due to crews having to replace the 4 culverts and repour concrete.