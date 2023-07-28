MULKEYTOWN, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that they plan on temporarily closing Illinois 184 at the Canadian National Railway's railroad crossing in Mulkeytown starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8.
The closure will allow IDOT to implement a crossing renewal on the railroad crossing on the street at the north edge of Mulkeytown.
Drivers are instructed to use marked detours and are asked to be alert when traveling near work zones.
The road closure is expected to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.
IDOT District 9 will do its best to provide timely updates via the IDOT District 9 Twitter page.