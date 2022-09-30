MOUNT VERNON, IL — Veteran's Memorial Drive in Mount Vernon, Illinois, will be closed at the Union Pacific railroad crossing just west of Shawnee Street starting next Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
During the closure, Union Pacific Railroad crews will make repairs at that crossing, which is at the southern edge of Mount Vernon.
Veteran's Memorial Drive is also known as Illinois 142.
A marked detour will be in place, IDOT says. Officials ask drivers to pay close attention to signage in place in Mount Vernon, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.