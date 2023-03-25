The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released an update about road closures that could affect travel in western Kentucky.
Carlisle County
- U.S. 62 is OPEN near the 4mm at West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 4-Way
- KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3mm - Signs Posted
- KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3mm - Signs Posted
Fulton County
- KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Barricades and Signs Posted
- KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and KY 1127 - Signs Posted
- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high winds
Graves County
- KY 1283 is OPEN at the KY 58 intersection
- KY 58 is OPEN at the 1 to 2mm near the Graves-Hickman County Line
Hickman County
- KY 1283 CLOSED at the 2mm near the Chicken Barns - Signs Posted
- KY 123 CLOSED at the 14-16mm at the Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - Signs Posted
- KY 780 CLOSED at the 2-3mm between Titsworth Rd and U.S. 51 - Signs Posted
- KY 58 is OPEN at the 7-8 mm in the Cane Creek area between KY 1540 and KY 1475
- U.S. 51 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm south of Clinton between KY 2209 and KY 780 - Signs Posted
Livingston
- KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at 3mm to 4mm north of Hampton between KY 838 and Frank May Road
- KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5mm to 6mm near the KY 108/Maxfield Rd Intersection
- KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem
- KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 4mm to 5mm
- KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd has Water Over Road signs posted the 5mm between Lemon Landing Rd and Cobb Rd
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Rd is CLOSED at 1 to 2mm West of KY 450/Oaks Road
- KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of Melber
Marshall County
- KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
Trigg County
- KY 1507/Barefield Rd is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm north of KY 985/Montgomery Church Rd
The KYTC reminds drivers that even 6 inches of running water can push a vehicle off the roadway. Remember: turn around, don't drown.