CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, is warning drivers about a multi-day road closure coming up next week.
The city says West Jackson Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue starting at 6 a.m. Monday, July 11, and will remain closed for about seven to 10 days.
The road will be closed so a contractor can reconstruct the intersection as part of the city's Downtown Streetscape Project. The city says drivers are advised to use alternate routes while the road is closed.
Local drivers can use Jackson Street from University Avenue to get to businesses west of the closure, the city says.
Also starting on Monday, the city says North Poplar Street will be closed to through traffic for the week west of Memorial Hospital. Crews will be installing new utilities in the area, so traffic will have to be rerouted around the work zone. The city says staggered barriers will be in place at the intersections with Poplar Street and Oak Street and West Main Street.
Local drivers will be allowed to pass through the staggered barriers.
Click here for more details.