MURRAY, KY — Drivers should use caution when driving in downtown Murray on Saturday July 1. Some downtown city streets will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. for the city's Freedom Fest event.
The Freedom Fest is a five-day Independence Day celebration. The event Saturday includes a Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the grand reopening of the Calloway County Public Library at 9 a.m.
South 4th Street will be closed from the Poplar Street intersection to the Kentucky 94/Main Street intersection for the event. The section is expected to reopen to traffic around 11 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Murray will provide a signed detour for the duration of the event.
