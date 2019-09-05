GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- A road construction flagger was hit Thursday morning in Graves County.
Around 6:48 a.m., Graves County deputies were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on KY 339 West at Central Road.
Deputies say 17-year-old Ethan Barnett was driving east on KY 339 West when he came upon a marked construction zone as crews were paving KY 339 West.
Barnett swerved to missed a stopped car and hit 53-year-old Jennifer Burks of Eddyville who was working as a flagger.
Deputies say there were several factors leading up to the crash including direction of travel, limited visibility, glare from the sun, and nature of the roadway.
Burks was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnett and his passenger were not injured.