LYON COUNTY, KY — Road crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spent the day Wednesday pretreating roads ahead of the wintry weather. For extra reinforcement, they brought out a supertanker to spray salt brine on highways.
The truck holds 5,000 gallons of salt brine. It's making its way up and down the interstate. In one fill-up, it can cover 115 to 120 miles of roadway.
It's a job Jimmy Treas has been doing for 22 years now. In his career, he's prepared for what he calls, “crazy Kentucky weather.”
“In 2004, we had a big, several big snow storms, and in maybe 2014 or something like that I think we had another really bad one. I've seen the ice storm of '09,” Treas says.
They're preparing for this winter weather like any other. Salting the roads and working efficiently are crucial.
“I try to run about 70 miles an hour so I can blend in with the traffic, but when I run up on someone slower, I try to flash my lights and things so they will move over,” says Treas.
They are trying to properly cover as much road as possible.
“We hope that it keeps the ice precipitation and the snow that we're gonna' get from bonding to the blacktop,” says Treas.
That will make the roads easier to plow in the coming days.
But, it's not a fool-proof plan.
External factors like rain could make the brine less effective. That's why Treas is urging those who can to stay off the roads.
“Be safe if you must go out. Make sure you've got plenty of clothes on. It wouldn't hurt to have a blanket in the vehicle in case you get stranded,” says Treas.
Treas and KYTC will continue treating the roads once the precipitation ends. They ask for your patience.
“It's going to be some long hours and some cold temperatures, so we'll be fighting this thing for several days,” says Treas.
They ask that if you see them on the roads or on the side of the highway, give them room so they can do their job safely and efficiently.
If you are on the roads, KYTC recommends you plan your route before you leave and stay updated on traffic advisories.
Highway district 1 will be posting updates on road conditions to its Facebook page.