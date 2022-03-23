BENTON, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, road that was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a water main break has reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The city of Benton closed Kentucky 348/Symsonia Highway near mile point 6.7 Wednesday morning because of the water main break, KYTC announced shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. The area that was affected is between Kentucky 1558/Ivy Road and Lynn Nelson Road.
As of about 4:20 p.m., KYTC says the water main has been repaired and the city was able to reopen the intersection to traffic.