CLINTON, KY — Part of a building in Clinton, Kentucky, was being torn down Tuesday when it collapsed in the wrong direction, police said. That collapse injured at least one person, and led to an hourslong road closure downtown.
The Clinton Police Department told Local 6 part of a local hardware store was being demolished when the collapse happened on West Clay Street in the town's downtown area. A deputy with the Hickman County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. The deputy said two other people were in the building at the time of the collapse. They were somewhere in the main lobby when it happened. The deputy said those two individuals are OK.
Local 6 learned Tuesday night that the company handling the demolition was Byassee Paving.
West Clay Street was closed to traffic for several hours from the intersection with Kentucky 123 at mile point 9.4 to the U.S. 51 intersection at mile point 10.14 while officials waited for the state fire marshal and engineers to evaluate the condition of the structure. The road reopened to through traffic at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should still use caution in the area.
KYTC said a track hoe was used Tuesday afternoon to remove some of the front portions of the building, which allowed the road to reopen to traffic. Work may continue at the site on Wednesday, and some intermittent traffic restrictions may be required while crews work to stabilize the structure. The Hickman County Times is reporting that the hardware store will have to come down due to safety issues caused by the collapse.
When Local 6's Arriyonna Allen and Brayden Trimmel arrived at the scene, a lot of people were gathered in the area, trying to find out what happened. One of those people, Tiffany Booth, works about two doors down from the hardware store.
"I was at my work at Byassee Drug Store, and we heard a big boom, and then our building shook. And I heard, I seen a lot of people running, so I thought it must be something huge," Booth said. "So I walked outside and saw it, and it was pretty bad."
Both the owner of the hardware store and The Clinton police chief declined our requests for interviews about the collapse.
