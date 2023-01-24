CALVERT CITY, KY — Anyone who lives near, owns property along, or travels U.S. 62 is invited to a public information meeting to discuss improvement project proposals.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center on Feb. 7.
The KYTC says the meeting will give the cabinet a chance to receive public input to help guide the planning, design, and engineering work of the project.
Project details
- The project runs from the intersection of U.S. 62 and KY 95/Main Street in Calvert City eastward to Lone Valley Road, for a total length of 1.29 miles
- The U.S. 62 intersection with Oak Park Boulevard is included in the project, along with several other streets and roads
- The KYTC says just over 9,000 vehicles travel along this section of U.S. 62 each day
- The KYTC says police crash data shows nearly 40 crashes have occured along the project area in the past 3 years
Meeting details
The KYTC says attendees will be given handouts with information about the project, along with comment sheets. They'll be able to look at maps, renderings, and other displays, with representatives available to answer questions and accept comments.
According to the release, a formal presentation is not planned, allowing community members to come and go at any time.
All written comments will become part of the official meeting record, which will be compiled and made available for review and copying with submission of an Open Records Request.
According to the release, anyone with a disability requiring assistance should notify Chris Kuntz no later than Feb. 3, by calling (270) 898-2431 or mailing the request to KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
