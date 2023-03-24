Water over road

The following state highways are affected by water over the roadway:

Fulton County

  • KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125
  • KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781
  • KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and KY 1127

Graves County

  • KY 1283 is CLOSED ath the KY 58 intersection.

Remember: turn around, don't drown. As little as 6 inches of running water can push a car off the roadway.

Check back for updates.