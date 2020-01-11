SALINE COUNTY,IL— Many places in Southern Illinois experienced flash flooding and down trees because of high winds and heavy rains.
Some roads in Saline County are still under water. Saline County Emergency Management say emergency crews rescued a driver in the morning after they tried to drive through flood waters.
Heavy rains had roads in Saline County looking more like lakes. The weather had people like Bryce Winters confused about what season it is.
"I'm kind of mad about it because it's been constantly raining and it's pouring and it's awful. It's actually really bad and it's cold too," said Winters.
Flooding was a common sight.
"Right as soon as we pull out the parking lot our armory was flooded. I've seen a bit coming through town. Yards are flooded. It's getting pretty bad," Winters said.
Yards like Zander Williams' had ponding water.
"It rained a lot over night. My yard got a little flooded too," said Williams.
Law enforcement asks drivers, if you see water over any roadway, turn around and don't drown. It could save your life.
"I suggest if you can take a different route take a different route," Winters said. "Just stay inside try to avoid getting out if necessary. If you go to work try to stay safe while going."
Remember it's better to be safe than sorry.