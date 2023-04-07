WEST KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday the reopening of several roadways in Trigg and McCracken Counties.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
- North Friendship Road will reopen between Seneca Lane and Blandville Road at about 5 p.m. on Friday
According to a Friday release about the reopening, the section of roadway has been closed to through traffic to allow for the placement and widening of several cross drains in the area.
Crews conducted their work during Spring Break to avoid disrupting school bus traffic.
According to the KYTC, this work is part of an extended, 2-year-long project to improve North Friendship Road between Lone Oak and Blandville Roads.
They cabinet urges drivers to be on the lookout for additional work in this area to ramp-up soon.
TRIGG COUNTY
Several Trigg County highways and roads reopened Friday morning after a military helicopter-crash investigation prompted their closure to the public on March 30.
The crash involved two U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopters from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and killed all nine service members on board.
According to a Friday release from the KYTC, the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office announced the crash-site investigation progressed enough to allow the following roads to reopen:
- KY 272/Canton Pike between U.S. 68 and Old Dover Road (Mile Point 0.0 to 1.5)
- KY 3568/Canton Road Between Averitt Road and KY 272 (Mile Point 2.1 to 2.95)
- KY 1062/Maple Grove Church Road between KY 272/Old Canton Pike at Floyd Sumner Road (Mile Point 3.2 to 5.3)
- Bobby Light Road
- Oak Grove Church Road
- Lancaster Road