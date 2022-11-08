MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Attorney Joe Roark has won the Kentucky circuit judge race for the 2nd Judicial District, 1st Division, and Judge Chris Hollowell has won his bid for reelection as district judge for the 2nd Judicial District, 2nd Division.
Roark received 9,609 votes, over his opponent, attorney Chuck Walker, who received 7,842 votes.
Hollowell garnered 9,527 votes, over Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills, who garnered 8,102 votes.
