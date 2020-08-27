CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Police Officers say they are investigating a robbery that happened late Tuesday evening in the 400 block of South Logan Avenue.
Officers say the victim was jogging in the area when he was tackled to the ground by the suspect. The suspect then battered the victim and stole his property.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion and is about 6 feet and two inches tall. Officers say the suspect was wearing a blue face covering, black tank top and shorts.
Police say they found the victims property during the investigation. The victim was also treated for a minor injury.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).