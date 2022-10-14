Robbie Coltrane

 Ian Gavan / Getty Images file, NBC

(NBC) — Venerable Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known as the dragon-loving half-giant Hagrid from the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, his managers said.

He was 72.

A representative with the actor's agency, William Morris Endeavor, confirmed his passing to NBC News.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," his agent Belinda Wright said in statement to the Press Association.

"As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."