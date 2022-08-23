In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Energy's Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Non-destructive Assay Analyst Emily Coriell and FRNP NDA Technicians Kevin Fortner and Joel Grimes evaluate data captured using the robot pipe crawler’s camera and sodium iodide detector system.
PADUCAH — Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect pipes once used in uranium enrichment operations.
The DOE says the tests will help set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former gaseous diffusion plant.
According to the DOE, the robot crawler carries a camera and a sodium iodide detector to find uranium deposits through process piping and equipment, providing a safe way for analysts to learn more about what the pipes contain without having to scan each section manually. The plan is to also use the crawler as part of the process of finding a safe and compliant way to dispose of process gas piping from the DOE site.
The analysts performing the work are employed by the Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the contractor working on the deactivation and remediation project.
In a news release about the robot crawler, DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Site Manager Joel Bradburne says similar technology was used at the Paducah site's sister plant in Portsmouth, Ohio.
“Shared lessons learned from Portsmouth allowed us to enhance these capabilities for use at Paducah, utilizing best practices applications to the fullest," Bradburne says in a statement included in the news release.