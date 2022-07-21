It is an illness local doctors want you to be aware of: Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
At Murray-Calloway County Hospital alone they've seen 27 recent cases, with a total of 43 cases in just seven months, way ahead of last year's pace when the hospital reported 53 cases total. There were only four cases in 2019.
Doctors say it's important to know the symptoms: high fever, chills, headache, nausea and even confusion.
It can also look like other illnesses. That’s why, as Shawn Bright found out, it's good to ask your doctor to check for Rocky Mountain spotted fever too.
"I had been out just hiking and enjoying being outdoors, enjoying the beautiful sunshine and just randomly picked up a tick," Bright says.
But still he says that wasn't the first thing that came to his mind when he recently started feeling sick. That walk he took was in Crittenden County two weeks before he went on vacation to Sedona and symptoms started.
"I started feeling fatigue and aching. I ended up having a low-grade temperature, and I just couldn't figure out what was going on," says Bright.
He went to the doctor and even got tested for COVID-19. Eventually, he mentioned the tick to health care providers, and that's when the medical team discovered Bright had Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
"I had suffered with this for several weeks before I really knew what was going on," says Bright.
Bright is the CEO at Crittenden Community Hospital. Nurse practitioner Jennifer Brown says the hospital has seen more cases recently.
"You can die from Rocky Mountain spotted fever," says Brown. "The key symptoms are body aches, fever. Sometimes there's a rash. In kids, they can have abdominal pain."
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nicholas O'Dell talked with Local 6 about the spike in cases there.
"In our region, some patients think they are experiencing something like a summer flu with headache and muscle aches and things that go along with flu-like illnesses, they should talk to a provider about getting checked for diseases associated with tick-borne illnesses and diseases," he says.
He says awareness is crucial. Ask to get tested, and go ahead and get treated. It takes an antibiotic called doxycycline.
"Don't delay treatment. Again, the treatment works very well, but if you don't get checked for it and nobody considers it then there are potential for bad outcomes," says O'Dell. "The other thing is the preventative side of it, we talk a lot about treatment, but make sure you check for ticks."
Doxycycline also treats other tick borne illnesses. There are several common in this area.
Other hospitals like Baptist Health Paducah say they've seen more tick borne illness, but not Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
