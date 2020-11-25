Rocky, the tiny owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, takes flight
- NBC
-
- Updated
(NBC) — The tiny owl found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree took flight on Tuesday after being treated at a wildlife rehabilitation facility for several days.
The Ravensbeard Wildlife Center said on Tuesday that Rocky — short for Rockefeller — was cleared for take off at dusk by avian veterinarians and owl experts.
“Rocky's release was a success!” the center said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “She is a tough little bird and we're happy to see her back in her natural habitat.”
Dozens of people expressed their gratitude on social media for her swift recovery and safe release.
On Tuesday, a Facebook user said: “This made me tear up a little, in a good way! Happy life Rocky.”
The adult Saw-whet owl was rescued last week after accompanying the 75-foot Norway spruce from Oneonta, in upstate New York, for the 170 mile ride to New York City.
When the owl was found, she hadn’t eaten or drank in days, but began to recover after getting fluids and food. A worker who helped transport and secure the tree discovered the owl and his wife called the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.
The center said a return trip to Oneonta would likely be too traumatic to the bird, so it planned to release it on facility grounds in the upstate town of Saugerties.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... WINDS FROM THE SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WILL STRENGTHEN THIS MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON ACROSS THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL REGION, FAR SOUTHERN AND SOUTHEASTERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. OVER THE SOUTHERN PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL RELAX BY EARLY THIS EVENING. DRIVERS ON EAST-WEST ROADS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR CROSS WINDS. ADDITIONALLY, UNSECURED HOLIDAY DECORATIONS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND.
Currently in Paducah
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2020-2021 Winter Outlook
- Kentucky's governor office doesn't want to issue blanket order on outdoor tents for restaurants
- 2 dead, 2 injured in I-24 East shooting
- Lyon County trio signs National Letters of Intent
- Graves County leaders plead for community's help as cases continue to climb
- The Trump administration is considering shortening the recommended quarantine time for COVID-19
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McCracken County judge executive talks next steps in unity artwork on water tower
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- Wake Up Weather: 11/25/20