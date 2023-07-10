MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A terrier mix that was the McCracken County Humane Society's longest resident has officially been adopted after a local photographer who specializes in canine portraits took photos of him and sponsored his adoption fees.
We first told you about Roger on Saturday. Brittany Callahan Photography took portraits of him, in hopes that it would help the 5-year-old terrier get adopted after spending two of those years in the shelter. Before he was in the shelter, Roger was confiscated by animal control as part of an animal hording case.
On Monday, the McCracken County Humane Society announced that Roger has officially been adopted.
"He now gets to live out the rest of his life making memories with his new owner. We wish nothing but happiness and adventure to Roger and his new companion!!" the humane society said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. "We want to again thank Brittany Callahan Photography for these BEAUTIFUL portraits of Beau and Roger both and THANK YOU to all of you who liked/shared/commented on the posts! We could not do what we do without y’all’s support! 💗🐾 Now, who’s next?!"
To learn more about the McCracken County Humane Society visit its Facebook page or mccrackenhumane.org.