SOUTHERN ILLINOIS -- Rolling road closures will take place Friday in southern Illinois.
Illinois State Police says there will be rolling road closures on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 starting around 9:45 a.m.
The rolling closures will allow crews to conduct wire maintenance over both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile post 47.
Troopers will begin slowing down traffic while continuously rolling forward at the following locations:
- I-57 northbound at mile post 36 - Lick Creek exit
- I-24 westbound at mile post 10
- I-57 southbound mile post 53 - Marion Main Street exit
You can see a map of the rolling closure points below. They are in red. The marker in blue is where the wire maintenance will be conducted.