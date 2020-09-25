Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul was hospitalized Friday after his speech started to slur during a livestream on his YouTube channel, multiple news outlets report.
Business Insider reports that the 85-year-old former presidential candidate and father of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was talking about federal stimulus money during the livestream when he suffered an apparent medical event.
Paul was hospitalized for "precautionary" reasons, Fox News reports.
A photo of Paul was shared via the former congressman's official Twitter account smiling and giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed, including the message "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern."
Message from Ron Paul: "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj— Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020