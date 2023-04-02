MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The roof of a garage collapsed after a structure fire on Old Mayfield Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Local 6 Photojournalist Brayden Trimmel was on the scene.
Several fire trucks responded to put out the fire. Old Mayfield Road is currently blocked off near Clark Line Road.
If you were nearby and heard explosions, this was due to propane tanks exploding inside the structure.
The garage is still standing.
Injuries and damages are unknown at this time.
Check back for updates.