PADUCAH — A local business that has been around for the last 108 years could see its doors close in May.

Kenny Randle has owned and operated Ross Meat Packing for more than 31 years. He is now looking to hang up his apron.

Donnie Sullinger works at Ross Meat Packing in Paducah.

Randle is hoping to find a new owner before the slaughterhouse goes to auction on May 11 — the day before his 80th birthday.