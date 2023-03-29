PADUCAH — "My hope and encouragement to you is wherever you are in your support for the Rotary Foundation, at whatever level that might be, consider moving to the next level. It's an outstanding program to support, and thank you for your support of us," John Williams Sr. told the Rotary Club of Paducah on Wednesday. Williams recently made a one-time donation of $250,000.
It's the largest donation by a living person to the Rotary International Annual Fund. Williams has been a member of the Rotary Club since March of 1971.
The donation makes him the first member of the Rotary Club of Paducah to qualify for the Arch Klumph Society, which recognizes the Rotary Foundation's highest tier of donors.
The donation was announced Wednesday at an event held by the Rotary Club of Paducah.
The Rotary Club supports dozens of local organizations from year to year, such as Child Watch, Family Service Society, Lotus, Made to Stay, Merryman House and Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Paducah, visit paducahrotary.org. To learn more about the Arch Klumph Society, visit rotary.org.