MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign citizen is someone who believes they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and are exempt from U.S. law. Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall weighed in on dealing with these types of cases.
After the woman was pulled over for running a stop sign, sheriff's deputies also learned she didn't have her driver's license. However, she claimed she didn't need one because she was a sovereign citizen.
"It turned from just a simple traffic stop on a disregarding a stop sign to having a jury trial and the jury giving 45 days in jail for not having a driver's license," Darnall said. "So, something that was very simple and could have been worked out was taken to the extreme by her and ended up in very bad consequences for her."
He's handled sovereign citizen cases before and says they all end up the same way.
"Their arguments are never successful. They are never successful. Now, you may have some prosecutors that finally just gives up dealing with them and says, 'OK, it's not worth my time dealing with this particular individual on this case.' But the legal arguments never hold water," Darnall says.
Darnall says a popular argument is for sovereign citizens to say they were traveling in their car, not driving it. In this situation, an argument like that led to jail time.
"We do have sympathy for folks who get tickets and try to work with them, but when you take it to that extreme there's not much we can do," Darnall said.
Darnall says in his 19 years as county attorney, he's only encountered a handful of sovereign citizens. However, he says these types of cases are beginning to pop up more around the country.
The Southern Poverty Law Center says there are only two known sovereign citizen groups in states in the Local 6 area, in Tennessee and Missouri.