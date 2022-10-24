PADUCAH — The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Short for respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 7,000 cases of RSV in just one week this month. That's the highest one-week total in the past two years.
Locally, RSV cases have also risen over the past few months.
Experts say a regular RSV season runs from the fall to the winter, but hospitals have seen an uptick in RSV cases since July.
Parents we spoke with are watching out for their kids during this typical season of sicknesses.
We caught up with local mom Alison Kerr at the playground with her family Monday. It was the first time in a while she has brought her kids outside.
She wants to keep her kids safe from illnesses like RSV, and Monday she was giving them a breath of fresh air.
"Our kids are isolated most of the time, 'cause I'm a stay-at-home mom," said Kerr. "They don't get as much exposure to other people, and they get sick really easily."
Her kids are under 3 years old. When it comes to RSV, young children, infants and older adults are more susceptible.
Doctors say parents like Kerr need to be aware of the symptoms.
"Most of them, it's just a congestive cough that won't go away, feel bad," said Dr. John Cecil with Baptist Health Primary Care. "But we've had a couple end up in the hospital, which lets us know it can be serious."
Those indications, though, may not be enough when you're trying to pinpoint the illness.
A patient could also have the flu or the common cold at the same time they have RSV.
"Co-infections are actually common," said Holly Kimberlin, a nurse practitioner with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. "A lot of times when we find a positive for one thing, we don't continue to test."
Doctors say there are several steps you can take to protect yourself from catching the virus, which are protocols you likely became familiar with because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All the stuff we've been doing with COVID all these years will also help prevent RSV," said Cecil. "Hand washing. If you see somebody sick, stay away."
Nurses also say to be wary of interactions from friends, family and even strangers.
"Interacts with the child closely like kissing, holding their hands, things like that," said Kimberlin. "And then, if you're sick, stay home."
For parents like Kerr, communicating with other families is important.
"If they are getting around other kids, we try to talk to each other," said Kerr. "Be like, 'has one been sick recently or is one sick right now?' because we don't get together."
Kerr hopes that taking those precautions will keep her kids safe and healthy.
We spoke with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah.
Lourdes Hospital says that from Sept. 1 to Oct. 23, it has seen 143 RSV cases.
Baptist Health Paducah says since July, it has had 49 cases, compared to 32 last year.
Last year during the same time frame, doctors say COVID-19 was the dominant virus. RSV, flu and the common cold were not prevalent.
However, experts say they were surprised by the rise in RSV. The CDC is also reporting an early increase in seasonal flu activity in most of the U.S.
Doctors stress the importance for families to get their flu shots to help prevent more aggressive illness.
Locally, Lourdes Hospital is holding a flu clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Family Service Society in Paducah.