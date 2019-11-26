TROY, TN — Many of you reached to Local 6 out about a local Christmas parade being canceled.
Some people who live in Troy, Tennessee, said a "Love is Love" float is the reason the parade was canceled. However, the city said the parade was canceled because of a lack of volunteers and a scheduling conflict.
There are hundreds of comments circulating online about the float. The social media turmoil arose when people equated the "Love is Love" float with an LGBT float.
Dwight Tittle and his family, who are behind the float, said that is not the case.
"I guess I'm really shocked that it's turned into what it has," said Tittle.
Tittle has lived in Troy all of his life. For years, he has taught students about alternative career choices. He has worked with students of all backgrounds, many whom do not feel like they belong, so he wanted to make them feel welcome.
"We decided, hey, what if we just participated in the parades, and you know, put a sign up that lets them know we love them, and if they need someone to talk to, we're here," he said.
He and his family decided to create the "Love is Love" float for the Troy Christmas Parade. They spent hundreds of dollars on materials for the float, with a trailer. They have not started building the float yet.
Tittle said the float is not specifically for the LGBTQ+ community. He said it is for everyone in the Troy community that feels "othered," including people of color and those battling mental illnesses.
"This float is for all people. If you feel different, if you feel not just what society thinks as normal, then that's what we're there for," said Tittle. "You can contact us. You can know that someone here or someone on that float can be reached out to."
The float received some messages of support, but mostly messages of violence. There have been Facebook messages discussing throwing jawbreakers and tomatoes at the float, and even bombing it.
Tittle said people have called his job to make threats and complaints. Someone sent messages to his son, who is openly gay, and threatened to lynch him.
The owner of Hamlin's Happening's, Jarrod Hamlin, is angry about the entire situation. He said, as a longtime resident of the area, he is saddened to see Troy cancel an event because of a float that promotes inclusivity.
Hamlin said his lease ends at the end of the month. He said he will not renew it, and he will move his business to another town.
Troy City Alderman Bryant Cruce said he was upset about the threats and that this situation is driving people away.
"There's no place for that anywhere, much less the town to Troy," Cruce said.
He spoke on behalf of himself. He said the city of Troy has held the parade for about 30 years.
The alderman said he can only remember the parade being canceled due to weather, but this year it fell on the same date as Obion County Central High School's winter formal.
The town has about 1,300 people. Cruce said taking the school band out of the parade would cut down significantly on the experience.
The alderman said he recently heard about the threats and talk that the parade was canceled because of the float.
"I really wanted to get out there that, that played no bearing on my part, as far as the cancellation, in my mind, two weeks ago, when we had a lack of involvement," said Cruce. "People leaving the community club, there was really just going to be no way to have it, but that does add a whole other huge layer to this thing."
The fire chief has now taken over the parade, working to get more volunteers and a suitable date.
Tittle said he just wants the parade to go on as usual. "I don't want to be the reason that all of the love and support and fun that comes out of the Christmas parade is canceled," said Tittle. "But at the same time, you know, I'm also, like, just be honest with me. If we're the reason that you've decided to cancel this, tell us," he said.
Cruce said he just wants the same Christmas fun that has always been at the parade.
The parade was originally set for Dec. 14.
The alderman said if the parade is rescheduled, the "Love is Love" float is more than welcome. The city will also provide protection for the group.
Tittle said they will be at the Union City Christmas Parade, and have been invited to Hornbeak's Christmas Parade as well.