PADUCAH — Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a run and was later murdered in Memphis. In light of her tragic death, what can athletes and everyday people do to make sure they're safe when working out or enjoying public spaces?
Runners and walkers regularly enjoy the Greenway Trail in Paducah, and Leanne Gibbs said she visits the space almost every other week during the fall season. Gibbs said she makes sure she takes extra precautions so that she and her loved ones are safe.
"Make sure that I have my cellphone on me at all times, and that I share my location with multiple family members," said Gibbs.
On the other side of the trail, runners from St. Mary's cross country team were practicing for their upcoming meet.
The student athletes say safety is key. They say they want to be able to practice in a space that's both enjoyable and secure.
"None of us should have to feel like we're not safe," said Milleah Smith, a student runner. "You know, when we go outside to go for a run in our neighborhood, we shouldn't have to feel unsafe or afraid."
Fear is something that can be managed, according to Eric Romanak, a personal trainer at and owner of Seva Fitness Academy in Paducah.
He said to make sure you're always aware and that you're with others when you're running outside.
"We have to kind of minimize the distractions, just check out the situation," said Romanak. "Survey it. Am I in danger? Am I with somebody? Obviously, if I'm with a couple people we may be talking, but still, it's a lot harder of a situation to be — you've reduced the vulnerability when you've increased your numbers."
Gibbs is living out Romanak's advice.
She's walking with her boyfriend and daughter, and wants to continue utilizing the trail.
"You cannot let the fears of life and dangers of life stop you from living your life, because then what's the point?" said Gibbs.
Thousands of people nationwide are running to finish the run that Eliza Fletcher wasn't able to complete herself.
The running route is 8.2 miles out of the 10-mile run she had planned for that day.
Anyone can run the virtual race. Click here for the Facebook event page.
Other pieces of advice given by people we talked with: If you're a runner, consider using social media to share your locations with close friends and family when you're working out in a public space. Also, think about utilizing the GPS tracking device on your phone and smart watches.