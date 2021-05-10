PADUCAH — Rain or shine, hundreds of people got up this morning to run the 2021 Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon. It was the first large scale event to happen in Paducah since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's a small sense of normalcy running the 2021 Mercy Health Iron Mom Half Marathon. Last year, these streets were empty, but now people like Rachel Baker were back. But was she ready?
"I don't think I am, but I do it anyway," she said.
The crowd swayed to some tunes and then they were off.
Some had a steady jog, others a run — baby strollers and all. And everyone had someone to cheer them on.
More than 900 people in staggered positions ran throughout Paducah.
Some through parks areas, others down streets — all to get these and pass through this finish line.
For one runner named Bryan, the marathon meant mindfulness.
"Coming off some injuries and things like that, my personal best is right around 1:16, but i'm doing it smarter and staying healthy this time," Bryan says.
For runners Allison, Jenny and Melah, it meant friendship.
"A great course! It was nice and flat. It was fun. It was good to bring my friends back to my hometown to run," Allison said.
Hugs were shared, victory was made — and so were memories people won't forget.
Iron Mom 2021 was one for the books.
The race raised money for Family Service Society.
Over the past decade, the race has been one of the nonprofit's biggest fundraisers.