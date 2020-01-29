HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Branden Land and his fiancée recently moved to Hickman County, Kentucky, from Union City, Tennessee. In Union City, they had internet, but now they don't.
"We've been told that we're kind of in a hole, so internet is around us, but it's not really right here," says Land.
Land has to go to a public place to access the internet for basic online needs, and he can forget about using the internet for entertainment.
"Most things are internet based, and you can't really do anything without it anymore unless you go somewhere that has internet," says Land.
Statistics show around 14.5 million people don't have access to high speed internet across the country, and 405,000 don't have access in Kentucky. That will hopefully change soon for some of those Kentuckians thanks to money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA is giving money to Gibson Electric and Ballard Telephone Cooperative to install fiber-optic cable in parts of Hickman, Fulton, Graves, and McCracken counties.
"I'm really positive to hear about it, because far as I know, Gibson is trying to do everything through their fiber, and it's supposed to be faster and cheaper for everybody," says Land.
U.S. Rep. James Comer has been a big advocate for rural broadband expansion. He says it'll not only benefit homes, but businesses and agriculture too.
"It's a game changer, because a lot of rural areas don't have opportunities to locate new industries because they don't have broadband. I mean, you have to have broadband," says Comer.
For Land, it can't come soon enough.
"I'll be glad when we get internet," says Land.
Gibson Electric says they hope to have every home in their system connected to the broadband in three years. To sign up for Gibson's broadband, you can visit join.gibson.connect.com
