TRICO, IL — More than 1,400 teaching jobs in Illinois were vacant during the 2017-2018 school year. Many schools in southern Illinois are struggling to find foreign language teachers. John A. Logan College is using a $50,000 grant for a new distance learning program in which the college teaches a virtual learning program.
"Finding certified Spanish teachers is next to impossible for areas like us down here," said Trico High School Principal Mark Riley.
It's been years since Trico High School offered a foreign language class. Like many rural schools, they've struggled to fill the position. Now, Spanish class is back in session, but their teacher is almost an hour away.
"She uses a textbook on the screen. We have access through that textbook online, and she'll give us notes," said Spanish student Shaelee Swisher.
Trico is one of three high schools involved in the distance learning program. Swisher and Jasmine Serr are two of the 32 students receiving dual credit From John A. Logan College for the class. Both plan to use Spanish in their future careers.
"America is so diverse. There's a lot of people who don't speak English. We expect people to learn English for us, and we don't even try to learn anything else," said Serr.
The smart screen provides students an opportunity to expand their education, but there are some pros and cons when learning through video conference.
"Being able to get that one-on-one time with teachers. We can do as much as we can through email and asking questions through the class," said Swisher.
Riley is proud of his students for taking the class and thinking of the future.
"To see that these individuals realize there are opportunities beyond staying here, and they can always come back here, and they're making themselves better, I think it's great," said Riley.
"I feel lucky we have the program and one of the first schools to try it," said Swisher.
The grant also paid for the technology used for the class. They plan to offer the course next year.