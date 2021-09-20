MOSCOW — A gunman has killed at least six people and injured 28 at a university in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.
The shooter was later detained, according to Russia's Interior Ministry.
The death toll from the attack at Perm State University was confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee, a federal law enforcement agency which has now opened a murder investigation.
The committee had earlier said that eight people had died but this was revised downwards to six.
Some of the 28 injured people were treated in hospital for "injuries of varying severity," it added.
Earlier, Russia's Health Ministry said seven people were being treated in nearby hospitals, one of whom is in a serious condition. Four were being treated at the scene, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Investigative Committee said the gunman was wounded during his arrest and was being treated in hospital. His identity has not been released but is known to authorities, the committee said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency that President Vladimir Putin "expresses his deepest condolences to those who lost their relatives and friends as a result of this incident."
Health minister Mikhail Murashko and a team of specialist medics were to urgently fly to Perm, the Health Ministry said.