MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country.
The new bill expands a ban on what authorities call “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors.
That legislation, often dubbed the “gay propaganda” law, bans the depiction of homosexuality to those under the age of 18.
It was adopted by the Kremlin in 2013 in an effort to promote “traditional values” in Russia.
The new bill outlaws all advertising, media and online resources books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such “propaganda,” a concept loosely defined in the bill.